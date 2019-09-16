Hero Sckool: Jabarai Brown wants to turn comic book into video game

Most creators are looking to see their idea finalised on the big screen as the allure of big-budget Hollywood beckons, but for Jabari Brown, his next move is to get his comic book project, Hero Sckool, on the small screen, as a video game to be exact.

“I want to reimagine the series as a two-dimensional fighting game in the future with me and my team,” Brown said.

Already a pixel artist, he has been using the M.U.G.E.N 2D fighting game engine to insert characters of his design into video games.

M.U.G.E.N is free software developed in 1999 by Elecbyte that allows users to create two-dimensional fighting games much in the lines of Capcom’s Street Fighter II and SNK’s King of Fighters series. Game authors can easily put together characters and backgrounds of their design to create very professional looking fighting games. It’s most often used to make dream matches between characters that could never happen, such as Homer Simpson against Super Mario.

Not professionally trained Brown’s artistic career began late in primary school. As a fan of both genres, he was inspired by the Japanese comic Dragon Ball Z and stylistic action video games like Viewtiful Joe. In 2010 he got serious and produced nine chapters of his original work, Hero Sckool. The self-published comic book follows a group of super-powered students as they learn to use their abilities.

“Each chapter focuses on a specific character’s story. There are nine chapters, so I guess there are nine main characters and a couple minor characters. The chapters focus on different areas in fictionalised Jamaica, Japan and China,” he said.

Brown finished the series in 2013 to mostly positive reviews.

“Some people like the characters and their powers, but others don’t like my art style. They prefer that the characters be more realistic, more human,” he said.

With that, he’s moved one step to creating the game, already heading to crowd-funding to get things going.

“Only two main characters are confirmed for now. No official names yet. More information on the game can be had at patreon.com/japterdark.”

— Written by Nichola Beckford