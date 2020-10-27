‘Subscribe!’ Spice’s son, Nicholas, is now a YouTuber

Dancehall artiste Spice is no stranger to the spotlight, having spent the better part of two decades as one of dancehall’s foremost artistes.

But it seems she’ll have to share the attention soon as her son, Nicholas Lall, makes his debut on YouTube, this generation’s big screen.

Spice shared the news of Nick Jr’s move with her 3.1 million Instagram followers via Stories today.

Nicholas isn’t new to the platform as he, and his sister Nicholatoy, are regular features on their mom’s YouTube channel.

Nicholas’ venture seems to be a joint one with a friend as the channel, which has just over 270 subscribers so far, is titled “Nicho and Jay”. No videos have yet been posted but if he’s anything like his mom, we’re sure the channel will be pretty engaging.

Will you be hitting that subscribe button, BUZZ fam?