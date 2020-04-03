Hilaria Baldwin: Social distancing with four kids has been hard

Hilaria Baldwin says social distancing with four young children has been “hard”, because they are too young to understand what’s happening.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host has four children—Carmen, six; Rafael, four; Leonardo, three; and Romeo, 22 months—with husband Alec Baldwin. She said keeping the brood indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic isn’t an easy task.

She said: “One of the hardest has just been to put on the brakes for the kids. Like, ‘Nope, you’re not going to school. Yes, Mommy is going to home-school you.’ And I don’t know how, but I’m figuring it out! It’s been, ‘No, you’re not going to your gymnastics classes,’ and, ‘You’re not going to your dance classes,’ and, ‘We’re not having playdates.’ All of a sudden, we are in a very different routine. And finding that routine was difficult, also, because it was ever-changing at the beginning. It was like, ‘How serious is this?’ “

And although the shift into life at home hasn’t been easy, the 36-year-old health and wellness expert says the outcome is “wonderful”, as she loves spending time with her family.