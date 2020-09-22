Hillary Clinton to launch ‘You and Me Both’ podcast

Hillary Clinton to launch ‘You and Me Both’ podcastTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
Former US Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton will launch a podcast with iHeartRadio come September 29.
Clinton will host You and Me Both, a 24-episode show where she interviews numerous guests including Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams and Tan France.
Topics for the interviews will range from politics, faith and grief.
In a statement, Clinton said “I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating.
“This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”
The 2016 US presidential candidate has been working on the podcast since earlier this year when news first surfaced.
Regarding the partnership, President of iHeartPodcast Network, Conal Byrne, said “Hillary, being the first woman on the ballot in a general election for president, is one of the great political leaders of our time, and we are delighted to partner with her on this project.”
Byrne added, “You and Me Both will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what’s happening in the world right now — and Hillary is the perfect moderator for those discussions.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy