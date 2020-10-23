Hitler speeches sold for US$40K at auction

Hitler speeches sold for US$40K at auctionFriday, October 23, 2020
|
A nine-page handwritten speech by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler sold at auction for US$40,300 today.
The sale went ahead despite protests from some Jewish groups that the speech notes could encourage neo-Nazis.
The auctioneer, the Hermann Historica, stood by its decision to sell the manuscript, claiming that they held historical significance and should be preserved in a musesum.
The pre-World War II documents were all bought by anonymous bidders for well above their starting prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy