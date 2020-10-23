Hitler speeches sold for US$40K at auction

A nine-page handwritten speech by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler sold at auction for US$40,300 today.

The sale went ahead despite protests from some Jewish groups that the speech notes could encourage neo-Nazis.

The auctioneer, the Hermann Historica, stood by its decision to sell the manuscript, claiming that they held historical significance and should be preserved in a musesum.

The pre-World War II documents were all bought by anonymous bidders for well above their starting prices.