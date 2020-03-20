Hold up! Did Bill Gates predict coronavirus?Friday, March 20, 2020
Billionaire Bill Gates in a 2015 TED Talk appeared to have predicted the coronavirus.
I know BUZZ Fam, that is creepy. But before you blow me off for coming at you with another conspiracy theory, hear me out.
In his speech, the Microsoft co-founder theorised that it wasn’t a war that would kill many people and bring the global economy to a standstill, but a pandemic instead.
“If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes,” he said at the time.
He argued that governments do not put as much preparation in preparing for a possible pandemic as they did for war.
He had pointed to the recent outbreaks of the Ebola Virus in West Africa between 2013 and 2016. Ebola, however, was contained on the African continent.
‘Next time, we might not be so lucky,’ the multi-billionaire philanthropist said.
With more 236,000 infections and more than 9,700 deaths, coronavirus has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.
