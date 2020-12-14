Hold up, what? Sia claims Shia LeBeouf conned her “into an adulterous relationship”

Singer Sia is

usually a very private person, but she has hit out at actor Shia LeBeouf,

claiming that he “conned” her into an “adulterous relationship” with him.

Most people would have been aware that LeBeouf starred in Sia’s Elastic Heart music video in 2015. However, the relationship between the two is new information.

That’s what makes her recent claims so shocking. According to Sia, she was tricked by the actor.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” she tweeted on Friday, December 11.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.”

These claims from the 44-year-old entertainer come after fellow singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit on Friday in which she accused the Transformers star of sexual battery and assault. She also claimed that the actor knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection.