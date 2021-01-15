Ouch! ‘Home Alone’ star wants Trump removed from sequel

Ouch! ‘Home Alone’ star wants Trump removed from sequelFriday, January 15, 2021
|
It seems the White House isn’t the only
place people want to have President Donald Trump removed from.
An online petition to remove Trump from the iconic Home Alone 2 film is nearing its target, with support coming from the movie’s lead, Macaulay Culkin.
Culkin replied to a tweet that asked for Trump to be digitally removed from the movie and replaced with an older version of Culkin, to which the star tweeted, “Sold.”
He also replied “Bravo” to another tweet that edited out Trump and replaced him with a blank space.
The petition, which had just over 1,100 of the 1,500 required signatures at the time of posting, said the film is “tarnished” and has a “racist stain on it in the shape of Donald J Trump.”
It continued, “Nothing ruins holiday cheer like a sexist, xenophobic, race-baiting bigot. For the sake of future generations, Trump must be replaced.”
The director, Chris Columbus, previously confirmed that Trump ‘bullied’ his way into the film by requesting that he make an appearance for allowing them to shoot in the Plaza hotel, which he owned at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy