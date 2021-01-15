Ouch! ‘Home Alone’ star wants Trump removed from sequel

It seems the White House isn’t the only

place people want to have President Donald Trump removed from.

An online petition to remove Trump from the iconic Home Alone 2 film is nearing its target, with support coming from the movie’s lead, Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin replied to a tweet that asked for Trump to be digitally removed from the movie and replaced with an older version of Culkin, to which the star tweeted, “Sold.”

He also replied “Bravo” to another tweet that edited out Trump and replaced him with a blank space.

The petition, which had just over 1,100 of the 1,500 required signatures at the time of posting, said the film is “tarnished” and has a “racist stain on it in the shape of Donald J Trump.”

It continued, “Nothing ruins holiday cheer like a sexist, xenophobic, race-baiting bigot. For the sake of future generations, Trump must be replaced.”

The director, Chris Columbus, previously confirmed that Trump ‘bullied’ his way into the film by requesting that he make an appearance for allowing them to shoot in the Plaza hotel, which he owned at the time.