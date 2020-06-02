Home workouts won’t replace gyms after COVID-19

Home workouts won’t replace gyms after COVID-19Tuesday, June 02, 2020
|
With lockdowns across
the world at various stages of implementation, people have had to make a
special effort to workout with many gyms and other activity centers closed.
And while people have made do with water bottles for dumbbells and backyards for cardio training, it’s not likely this will continue after the coronavirus threat has eased.
That’s at least what Barclays bank has found in a survey of United Kingdom consumers. According to Barclays, only 14 per cent of gym members surveyed indicated they would cancel their memberships, even though just over a third said they had changed their attitude towards home workouts. Of those likely to end their memberships, most were people between 18 and 34 years old, which Barclays said is a risk for low-cost gyms that rely on a high number of younger members.
The Guardian reported last month that the UK Government is considering reopening venues in July.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy