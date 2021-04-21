Hospital employee accused of skipping work for 15 years

You’ve probably skipped work a few times, but here’s a man who totally overdid it.

According to Italian media, a man who was employed at the Ciaccio hospital in the southern city of Catanzaro is alleged to have stopped turning up for work since 2005.

He was arrested after a lengthy police investigation into absenteeism and suspected fraud in the Italian public sector.

BBC reports that six other persons at the hospital are also being investigated in connection with the alleged absenteeism.

According to the outlet, after he was employed, he stopped showing up for work and threatened his manager to stop her from filing a disciplinary report against him.

That manager later retired, police said and his ongoing absence was never noticed by her successor or human resources.

The man is now being investigated for fraud, extortion, and abuse of office, Italian news agency Ansa reports.

He was reportedly paid €538,000 (£464,000) in total over the years.