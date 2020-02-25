How a breakup affects you

How a breakup affects youTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
If you ever had your heartbroken, then you can relate to the feeling of grief or even depression that comes with it.
This is because heartbreak awakens the same hormones in the brain that are activated when former drug addicts suffer withdrawal.
According to Mayo Clinic, breakups can also cause chest pains, heart enlargement and shortness of breath.
In addition, a breakup can be physical effects such as acne.
In fact, another study by a group of researchers at Wake Forest University showed that breakups contribute to severe skin disorders, even to people who are not prone to such.
The study also claimed that stomach cramps and sore muscles can become part of the process of getting over the heartache.
One psychologist reiterated that breakups can do serious damage to the person. Guy Winch, a well-known psychologist said breakups affect the ability to think and interrupt the personâ€™s ability to focus and function in daily activities.
This can last for a week, a month or even a year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy