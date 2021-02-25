How adorable! Offset gives daughter a pink manicure

Rapper Offset is totally immersed in his role as #GirlDad. His wife, rapper Cardi B, showed us a glimpse of this and we are so blown away by how adorable it all is.

Cardi B shared a video in her Instagram Story which saw Offset giving his daughter Kulture, 2, a pink manicure.

“You really be having her do whatever the hell she want,” Cardi says in the Instagram Story.

“My baby,” the Migos rapper replies as he paints the pink polish onto his daughter’s fingernails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kulture Fan Page (@thatgirlkulture)

“Pretty, say pretty,” Offset tells Kulture, to which she replies “Pretty!”

“Wooow,” Cardi coos.

It really was pretty!