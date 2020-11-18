How come? 10 things we can’t wrap our minds around

How come? 10 things we can’t wrap our minds aroundWednesday, November 18, 2020
|
Remember that very successful Jamaica Public Service (JPS) campaign dubbed ‘How come’? It was so popular it soon became an island-wide refrain for almost anything that was absurd, unacceptable or just plain incomprehensible.
Jump to present day and we still have many reasons to ask ‘How come’ because life as we know is never straightforward.
1. Gunman nah ketch COVID?
2. Why are they are taking so long to arrest Donald Trump? It’s gonna happen, right?
3. Why do so many Rasta men not want to wear masks?
4. Why Jamaican men do not like to wear condom?
5. Corporate Jamaica seemingly dislike ‘rasta’ but love to appropriate their culture
6. So many guns in circulation but Jamaica does not manufacture not even one
7. When police shoots citizen everybody is an eye witness but when someone shoots at an agent of the state, no one ever see anything.
8. By the end of the hurricane season, the dam is overflowing but come January NWC tells us that there will be water restrictions
9. The poorer class of Jamaicans never miss an opportunity to vote while the majority of the so called educated give away their rights and say they cannot be bothered
10. Some women keep having children and then come on national television begging the government for financial assistance but no government has ever issued semen!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy