How cool! First Christmas song for dogs released

Everybody will be getting in the Christmas spirit this year, including our little four-legged friends.

The first Christmas song for dogs was been released, and it turns out that dogs like reggae music. The song uses a reggae beat and sounds of bells, squeaky toys, and owners’ instructions to elicit a response from listening dogs.

It’s called “Raise the Woof” and was created by dog food company Tails.com. The song is based on scientific research into the ways dogs interact with sound and with input from animal behaviorists.

The company said the track was devised with the help of a focus group of 25 dogs. They were played more than 500 sounds and analysed for their responses.

“Signs that dogs are enjoying the track include alertness, trying to discover where the sounds are coming from, head cocking, or moving their ears to get a better listen, as well as tails wagging,” the company said in a press release.