How long does good sex last?

Singer Sting once told a magazine

he and his wife manage to make love for five hours on occasion. Of course, he

then added that it included dinner and a movie. When it comes to doing sex,

just how long should it be? Is there a cut-off

point where you can say, ‘Okay, let’s wrap this up”?

The most important thing to remember is that it all depends on the couple and what they want to do in and out of bed. Foreplay is necessary for most people to get the desired end and often this lasts longer than actual sex. If penetration is your basic definition of the term, then it could be just a few minutes; if there’s foreplay then a half hour or more is usually likely.

You may also consider couples that enjoy ‘quickies’ or short bursts of rigorous rounds of sex that leave one invigorated. This particularly works well for young parents with babies or toddlers who need as much sleep as possible so the days of the slow, tantalising lovemaking may be on hiatus for a while.

Age also plays a factor in how long good sex can last because as a man ages it takes him longer to get it up, harder to maintain and if he wants to go a second round, the recovery period may also take a while. At that point, 15 to 20 minutes of solid lovemaking will be a God-send. People who watch porn or take random advice tend to get it in their heads that sex should last for hours or that they can go all night long like Lionel Richie said. The truth is the longer it lasts the more friction occurs and that can become painful, especially for the woman. It should always be a matter of quality over quantity so instead of promoting four rounds per night, why not settle for a good round that leaves you sated and satisfied?