How much sleep do you really need?

If you ever need a better representative of how

different people are, just check out how they sleep. Some sleep like a log for

hours and never wake up for a bathroom break; others wake up every two to three

hours get some water, empty their bladder and then get back in bed. Some people

need like eight to ten hours of rest at night while other hold two hour ‘power naps’

and are wide eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to go (this last set of people is

annoying as hell, by the way).

There are people who cannot nap or sleep during the day. They need complete darkness or silence in order to nod off while others will fall asleep anytime, anywhere, even standing in a crowded bus. We are truly unique and dynamic creatures and so our sleep styles and patterns vary, which begs the question, how much sleep do we really need?

Sleep needed is dependent on a number of factors. Your genes, overall health, career choice, medical conditions such as chronic pain or sleep apnea, all impact your overall ability to rest and rest well. Sleep specialists feel that a normal healthy adult needs between seven to nine hours of sleep and people who do not get that may feel sleepy and require a nap during the day.

However, as with everything, there are those who fall on extreme ends of the spectrum and may need more while others do fine with less. If you are not getting enough rest it may cause more than irritability as lack of sleep can even lead to obesity over time. A great tip for getting ‘shut eye’ is to bring a book to bed say half hour before your bed time. Reading tends to make most people sleepy so grab a good book and let the words lull you into la la land.