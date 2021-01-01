GALLERY: How people rang in the New Year around the world

GALLERY: How people rang in the New Year around the worldFriday, January 01, 2021
|
The coronavirus infected almost 84 million people in a year that’s changed the world, likely forever.
As many struggled to find some semblance of normalcy, most realised that this now looked markedly different, with mask wearing, social distancing and sanisiting becoming part of our daily routine.
With that in mind, the world collectively looks forward to the New Year, and the promise of better as more vaccines continue to be produced, disseminated and injected.
However, with inoculation an ongoing process for much of the foreseeable future, the typical ringing in of the New Year looked very different this time around.
Here are some pictures of how people ushered in 2021:
