How sweet! 10-year-old Nigerian comedian Emanuella buys mom a house

Christmas has come early for the mother of Nigerian comedian Emanuella after the 10-year-old star bought her a house.

The young entertainer said that she bought the house because her mother has always supported her.

â€œI built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Donâ€™t worry it wont make us go to hellŸ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ my super Christmas mummy. I love you,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Friday.

Emanuella also shared pictures of the house that was beautifully decorated, as well as photos of her mom and other relatives.

The youngster broke on to the entertainment scene when was only five years old. She was often seen in comedy skits with Uncle Mark of the Mark Angel Comedy. Soon after, she managed the capture the attention of people around the world with her pieces often going viral online.