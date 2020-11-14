How sweet! 10-year-old Nigerian comedian Emanuella buys mom a house

How sweet! 10-year-old Nigerian comedian Emanuella buys mom a houseSaturday, November 14, 2020
|
Christmas has come early for the mother of Nigerian comedian Emanuella after the 10-year-old star bought her a house.
The young entertainer said that she bought the house because her mother has always supported her.
â€œI built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Donâ€™t worry it wont make us go to hellŸ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ my super Christmas mummy. I love you,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Friday.
Emanuella also shared pictures of the house that was beautifully decorated, as well as photos of her mom and other relatives.
The youngster broke on to the entertainment scene when was only five years old. She was often seen in comedy skits with Uncle Mark of the Mark Angel Comedy. Soon after, she managed the capture the attention of people around the world with her pieces often going viral online.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy