How sweet! Kim Kardashian gives money to 1,000 people

How sweet! Kim Kardashian gives money to 1,000 peopleTuesday, December 22, 2020
|
Reality TV star
Kim Kardashian West is surely feeling the Christmas spirit and will be giving US$500
to 1,000 lucky people.
In a statement she shared on social media, the American businesswoman told her millions of followers to comment with their $Cashtag and the hashtag #KKWHoliday for a chance to get the money.
“Hey guys! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they’re going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids. I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people,” she said.
However, it was not stated when the people would receive the money.
The post was liked more than 81,000 times, and it had in excess of 230,000 comments, mainly from people trying to cash in.
“This would be such a blessing. Rent, bills, school and my dtr’s 1st bday. This would help start our New Year on a positive note,” one woman said after sharing her Cash App information.
“You are an amazing person. What you are doing is amazing @KimKardashian may God continue to bless you and your family,” another added.
