How to beat the heat while wearing a mask

How to beat the heat while wearing a maskThursday, June 11, 2020
|
If wearing a mask isn’t uncomfortable enough, try wearing a mask in this summer heat; it’s hot, it’s humid, and probably sticky too! But with coronavirus still roaming free, you don’t have much of a choice when it comes to wearing a mask.
Good news though, there are ways that you can beat this heat, while still protecting yourself.
Avoid extreme heat
If you don’t have to go outside in the day time, then don’t. The extreme heat and humidity makes it harder to breathe through your mask. If you have to go outside, do it first thing in the morning, or later in the evening, or if the errand can wait, then go out on a day when it’s cooler.
Wear a mask when it’s necessary
Here’s something that you probably didn’t know. The risk of being infected with coronavirus is generally lower outdoors where the wind can blow the virus away, and you are maintaining social distance from others. You also do not need to wear a mask in pools and beaches, as these areas are generally safe, as long as you are maintaining social distance from others. In these instances you don’t need to wear a mask.
Make sure your mask material is breathable
Maybe, just maybe you’re hot and suffocating beneath your mask because of the material used to make your mask. Cotton is your best bet, it’s breathable, and its comfortable.
How are you wearing your mask?
Your mask shouldn’t be under your chin, on your forehead, or dangling on your arm, although you may be tempted to put it there because of the heat. But you can make your mask more comfortable by wearing it correctly. Your mask should cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of your face but loosely on the inside so your breathing isn’t obstructed.
Bring a spare
Instead of one mask, why not two?! If you’re sweating through your mask, then its bound to get sticky. Bringing a change of mask in your bag will help you feel clean throughout the day.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy