How to build a ‘dream team’ of a company

It is not enough to give motivational speeches and say

there is no ‘I’ in ‘team. Good remuneration is always a positive but money

alone can’t make everything run smoothly.

A successful team does not just happen by coincidence as there are many dynamics at play and intricate parts needed to grease the wheels of commerce, whether large or small. When running a company, it spells sense to have all your ducks in a row and the first major duck is having the right people all pulling in one direction.

Being the boss does not mean that you hover over everyone and make them uncomfortable by questioning or second guessing their every move. What is the sense in that? Trust yourself that you hired the right people for the job and let them do the work. Do not micromanage. It undermines your team and makes you an ineffective leader. If you have to be present for work to get done or productivity to be at its maximum, something is wrong and it is not the quality of the coffee at the machine. Unless someone screws up big time, let staff breathe and just be.

You have to trust people to do what they are being paid to do. If your team knows you trust them, they will appreciate that trust which then facilitates respect. There is nothing more disastrous that working in an environment where everyone mistrusts each other and ‘carry news’ in an attempt to get ahead. An efficient leader does not subscribe to the ‘suss’ policy and promotes people based on the merit of their duties.

If you say you are going to do something, keep your word. If your word is your bond then even when times get hard, your staff will stand behind you as they believe in you and, therefore, believe in the business.

When there is conflict, avoid taking sides; instead ask the group for their opinion and possible solutions. You may be surprised at how good people can be at solving things you’ve stayed up all night trying to figure out. Never assume that because you have the big title means that someone in a junior position does not have something worthwhile to contribute.

Great ideas don’t reside exclusively in the brains of corporate honchos so give the little man the opportunity to have his or her say. It may just save your business.