How to stay in shape this ‘feastive’ season

Tis the season to eat a lot of food, gain weight, and be jolly! But if you have been hitting the gym for the past year, then you might be side-eyeing me about that gain weight part. (sorry)

But you see BUZZ fam, we’ve got you. We wanted to make sure you did not lose that figure you worked so hard for, so we have fitness instructor Richie Cowan to explain how to maintain that figure during this season of temptations.

We know that’s hard to do, especially when food is so plentiful. But Cowan believes this is definitely the answer to keep you in shape this Christmas. “It’s all about your portions, eat smaller portions this Christmas. Instead of eating an entire steak, eat half. Don’t just eat a lot of food because it’s there,” he said.

I know this one will be a hard one especially with all the food in the fridge!

But Cowan thinks it’s best if you just lay off the late night eating. “Try and eat between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm, 7 pm the latest. You want to give your body a chance to burn all the calories from the food you ate,” he said

I know what you’re thinking because I’m thinking it too: there’s no Christmas without cake and alcohol.

‘You have to watch your portions, especially with these, because they contain a lot of calories. I wouldn’t even touch the Christmas cake,” he said. Ummmm, What?

Yep, according to Cowan, you need to find the discipline to exercise this Christmas, if you wanna stay in shape. “You can just get up early in the morning, or whatever time suits you and do a quick jog. This will help you not to get slouchy when the festive season has ended,” he said.

Well, BUZZ fam, there you have it. I hope you gained something.