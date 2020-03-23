Huawei using technology to tackle coronavirus

While isolation and curfews have proven to be the best solutions to combat the spread of COVID-19, telecommunications giant Huawei has found a way to combat the virus using advanced technology.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huawei Honduras, Eric Liu: “A tomography (a radiologic technique for obtaining clear X-ray images of deep internal structures by focusing on a specific plane within the body) is taken and its image is uploaded to a cloud, and in less than two seconds we can know if the patient suffers from pneumonia due to the coronavirus or not,” he said.

The artificial intelligence tool was developed by Huawei and Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China.

Health experts claim that the system performs the diagnosis expeditiously and provides results within two to three seconds.

Professor at the National Autonomous University of Honduras, Professor Bai Xiang, says the method has proven to be effective and efficient and has been utilised in more than 20 hospitals across China.

“The system can help doctors distinguish the early, advanced and severe stages of the disease, thereby increasing the effectiveness of early detection and prevention,” he said.

UNAH President, Herrera Alvarado, says there are plans to use these tests in Honduras in the near future.