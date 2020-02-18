Hustlers actress Constance Wu made US$600 as a stripper

Actress Constance Wu made US$600 as a stripper while researching for Hustlers.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed she raked in the hefty amount of money when she was doing some on the ground research for the movie.

Appearing on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, she said: “I went undercover. I gave lap dances to strangers. I’m not lying! I made $600 my first night. I am not being funny, and it was not funny. I put fake tattoos on my neck, I changed my hair … You can’t duplicate the first time you walk into a club and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to have a job here,’ and then you go work that night.”

Constance also had a stripper pole installed in her living room to rehearse as much as she could and insisted she was able to hide in plain sight, so no one knew she was a famous actress.

She added: “When you’re naked, they don’t care if you’re that good.”

The Hollywood actress previously revealed she has never seen Hustlers, and “probably” never will because she thinks her future performances will be impacted.

She said: “Probably not. It’s not that I don’t watch all my projects, it’s a case-by-case basis. If it’s going to help my work to watch something, I’ll watch it, but if I think it’s just going to make me self-conscious about my work in the future and damage my work, then I don’t.”