‘I am in love with my son’: Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy

For the first

time since she gave birth two weeks ago, rapper Nicki Minaj has come forward to

reveal that she had a baby boy.

Nicki gave birth on September 30 in Los Angeles.

Before now, neither the rapper nor her husband, Kenneth Petty, had said anything about the child.

However, days after she gave birth, Nickiâ€™s mom, Carol Maraj, shared a post in which she thanked God for the â€˜bundle of joyâ€™.

View this post on Instagram Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. Ÿ¥³Ÿ§¸ŸŸˆA post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Nicki reappeared on social media on Wednesday, sharing that she had a son, while thanking persons like Beyonce, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for their well wishes.

â€œThank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,â€ she said in the Instagram post that was liked 700,000 times in 45 minutes.

Nickiâ€™s son was born three months after she confirmed her pregnancy through a number of photos holding her baby bump.Â