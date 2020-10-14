‘I feel great’: Stevie Wonder feeling younger after undergoing kidney transplant

In announcing

two of his newest song, singer Stevie Wonder said that he feels three decades

younger after undergoing a kidney transplant late last year.

During the virtual press conference on Tuesday to talk about his songs, Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate and Where Is Our Love Song, Stevie said that he did the surgery last December, and he now feels good.

“I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on December 6, 2019 … I feel great. My voice feels great,” he said.

“I told my daughter Aisha, ‘I’m going to be like five years younger than you now. I’m going from being 70 to being 40.’ I feel like I’m about 40 right now. I’m feeling great.”

Stevie announced that he would be doing surgery during a concert in London last year when he was rubbishing rumours about his health.

Meanwhile, the entertainer’s two new tracks will be released under his new So What’s The Fuss Music label with Republic Records. The proceeds from Where Is Our Love Song will be donated to Feeding America.

“Not seeing people starve is so very important … The commitment for me is don’t just talk about it, be about it. Use your music to make a difference,” he said.