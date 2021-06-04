I feel like a failure: Kim breaks down over divorce

I feel like a failure: Kim breaks down over divorceFriday, June 04, 2021
|
Kim Kardashian seen shopping with a friend at Westfield mall in Los Angeles. (Photo: Brew master / Splash New
Kim Kardashian doesn’t feel too good about being divorced all of three times.
In the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the reality star broke down crying over her divorce from husband of six years, Kanye West.
“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said to her sisters. “Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job …”
She continued, “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.”
Related story: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
The crying continued as Kardashian said she saw herself as “failure” over her third marriage.
“I feel like a f**king failure, that it’s like, a third f**king marriage,” Kim added. “Yeah I feel like a f**king loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”
Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy