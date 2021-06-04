I feel like a failure: Kim breaks down over divorce

Kim Kardashian seen shopping with a friend at Westfield mall in Los Angeles. (Photo: Brew master / Splash New

Kim Kardashian doesn’t feel too good about being divorced all of three times.

In the last episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the reality star broke down crying over her divorce from husband of six years, Kanye West.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said to her sisters. “Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job …”

She continued, “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.”

The crying continued as Kardashian said she saw herself as “failure” over her third marriage.

“I feel like a f**king failure, that it’s like, a third f**king marriage,” Kim added. “Yeah I feel like a f**king loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.