“I had 5 to 10 more minutes”, Demi Lovato says of 2018 overdose

Demi

Lovato has revealed that she had several strokes and a heart attack after her

overdose in 2018.

The singer shared details of her scare in a trailer her new documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil which was aired yesterday.

Lovato opened up that she had “five to ten more minutes”, according to her doctors.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading,” she said. “I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.”

She added: “I’m grateful for those reminders, but also I’m so grateful that I was someone who didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side and the therapeutic side, internally. I did a lot of work after that — just not physically.”

The four-part YouTube documentary will premiere on March 23.