“I had 5 to 10 more minutes”, Demi Lovato says of 2018 overdose

“I had 5 to 10 more minutes”, Demi Lovato says of 2018 overdoseThursday, February 18, 2021
|
Demi
Lovato has revealed that she had several strokes and a heart attack after her
overdose in 2018.
The singer shared details of her scare in a trailer her new documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil which was aired yesterday.
Lovato opened up that she had “five to ten more minutes”, according to her doctors.
“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading,” she said. “I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.”
She added: “I’m grateful for those reminders, but also I’m so grateful that I was someone who didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side and the therapeutic side, internally. I did a lot of work after that — just not physically.”
The four-part YouTube documentary will premiere on March 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy