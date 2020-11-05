‘I love you’: Kim Kardashian salutes mom Kris Jenner on 65th birthday

Kris Jenner

celebrates her 65th birthday today, November 5, and her superstar daughter,

Kim Kardashian West, could not allow the day to end without saluting her mom.

In an Instagram post, Kim praised her mother for her strength while showering her with love.

â€œMommy!!!!! Youâ€™re 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly donâ€™t know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend,â€ she said.

â€œI am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all. Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesnâ€™t even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner.â€

To that post, which has been liked almost two million times, Kris responded: â€œI love you beyond measure â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ™â€

To celebrate the day, Kris has been busy opening gifts and posting photos.

But she is still serious about securing the bag for her and her family, as she has been reminding her followers to watch the newest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also announced the launch of the â€˜KKW x KRIS candleâ€™, which is a collaboration with Kimâ€™s company, KKW Fragrance.