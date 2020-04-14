‘I NEED A MAN’: Actress Elizabeth Hurley says COVID-19 killing her chances of finding love

Elizabeth Hurley wants to “fall madly in love with someone” but her hopes have been thwarted by the coronavirus lockdown.

The 54-year-old actress—who has dated the likes of actor Hugh Grant and cricketer Shane Warne, and was married to Arun Nayar for four years—is planning to “make an effort” to find a man when isolation is over.

She said: “I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives. Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort.”

Elizabeth is in lockdown with eight of her family and friends, and she feels so “paranoid” about them contracting the virus she will not allow anyone to leave the house apart from herself.

She said: “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”