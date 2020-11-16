I-Octane dropping music videos ahead of album’s 2021 release

I-Octane dropping music videos ahead of album’s 2021 releaseMonday, November 16, 2020
|
Jamaican
entertainer I-Octane is eager to release his 17-track album, Reggae Booth.
The project, which will be released in 2021, will have collabs with acts like Demarco, Da Professa, Stephen Marley, Gentleman, Agent Sasco, Banxx and I-Octane’s daughter, Octavia.
Reggae Booth follows Love and Life that was released in 2018. His two other albums are Crying To The Nation (2012) and My Journey (2014).
But before the album is released, the entertainer will be shooting music videos for Check Out, Rasta Love and Next. The Someone To Love music video was uploaded to YouTube on October 8 and has already been viewed more than 344,000 times.
“Mi just ah warm up the place until the album drops,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy