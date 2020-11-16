I-Octane dropping music videos ahead of album’s 2021 release

Jamaican

entertainer I-Octane is eager to release his 17-track album, Reggae Booth.

The project, which will be released in 2021, will have collabs with acts like Demarco, Da Professa, Stephen Marley, Gentleman, Agent Sasco, Banxx and I-Octane’s daughter, Octavia.

Reggae Booth follows Love and Life that was released in 2018. His two other albums are Crying To The Nation (2012) and My Journey (2014).

But before the album is released, the entertainer will be shooting music videos for Check Out, Rasta Love and Next. The Someone To Love music video was uploaded to YouTube on October 8 and has already been viewed more than 344,000 times.

“Mi just ah warm up the place until the album drops,” he said.