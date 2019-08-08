‘I stopped eating meat’ – Demarco makes major lifestyle change

Having lost more than 60 pounds in the

past two years, dancehall artiste Demarco is showing off his success with a song

called ‘Slim A Wear’.

“I stopped eating meat and got more health-conscious, no dead carcass to mi dinnerware. But once in a while, mi eat fish, but a mostly vegetables, chunks, tofu,” he said.

This lifestyle change began two years ago when he migrated to the United States.

Now, Demarco is at a ‘fighting weight’ of 230 pounds.

“I feel way better, and performance-wise I can do more on stage. The ting tun up. Tell the gal dem fi come test me on stage and dem will see,” Demarco said, laughing.

‘Slim A Wear’ was released on the Frenz 4 Real label about two months ago, and Demarco is happy with the response to the track.

“The feedback has been great so far. The females dem love what a gwaan,” said Demarco, who released ‘No Wahala’ featuring Akon and Runtown in 2017.