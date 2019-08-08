‘I stopped eating meat’ – Demarco makes major lifestyle change

‘I stopped eating meat’ – Demarco makes major lifestyle changeThursday, August 08, 2019
|
Having lost more than 60 pounds in the
past two years, dancehall artiste Demarco is showing off his success with a song
called ‘Slim A Wear’.
“I stopped eating meat and got more health-conscious, no dead carcass to mi dinnerware. But once in a while, mi eat fish, but a mostly vegetables, chunks, tofu,” he said.
This lifestyle change began two years ago when he migrated to the United States.
Now, Demarco is at a ‘fighting weight’ of 230 pounds.
“I feel way better, and performance-wise I can do more on stage. The ting tun up. Tell the gal dem fi come test me on stage and dem will see,” Demarco said, laughing.
‘Slim A Wear’ was released on the Frenz 4 Real label about two months ago, and Demarco is happy with the response to the track.
“The feedback has been great so far. The females dem love what a gwaan,” said Demarco, who released ‘No Wahala’ featuring Akon and Runtown in 2017.
