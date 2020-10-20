‘I used to hate my eyes’: Tori Spelling says she was bullied while on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|
At 47 years old, American actress Tori Spelling vividly remembers being bullied by Internet trolls while she acted in popular TV show Beverly Hills, 90210.
Tori’s first major role was ‘Donna Martin’ on Beverly Hills, 90210, which started in 1990 and was produced by her dad, Aaron.
As a teen, while acting on the show, Tori began having negative views about her eyes, face and body based on the things that have been said to and about her.
“I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16, I was filled with low self-confidence,” she said in an Instagram post on Monday.
“Then, internet trolls (yep we had them back then too!) called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair.”
She said that the bullying continued for years, and it is the main reason she is cautious about how she takes photos.
“Many people ask why I only show one side of my face. Some write hurtful things. Yes, it is a choice. My choice. Because, a vulnerable innocent excited girl showed all of her face at 16 and was eaten alive. Choices about my looks were made for me by nameless and faceless accounts,” she said.
“So, every time one of you ask me why I don’t look straight on in photos and videos know why I make that choice. Years of hurtful comments that I don’t even want to share to give them energy. Way worse than bug or frog eyes. Just remember next time that you go to comment on someone’s account regarding their face or body or choices, you don’t know them. They don’t know you. But, their soul will remember that unkind comment.”
But with time, Tori said that she grew to love her eyes.
“I love my eyes now. They make me uniquely me. And, I rarely wear sunglasses,” she said.
