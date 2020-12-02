‘I want a little tribe’: Justin Bieber eager to have kids with wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber

and Hailey Baldwin only tied the knot two years ago, but he’s already thinking about

starting their own little tribe.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, the pop star expressed a desire to have several children with his wife when she is ready.

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” 26-year-old Bieber said.

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

While he is eager to have kids with his 24-year-old wife, he said that there are some things that the model still wants to accomplish before then.

“She’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay,” he said.

Justin and Hailey got married in New York courthouse back in September 2018. However, they had an official wedding ceremony a year later in Bluffton, South Carolina.