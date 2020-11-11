‘I want to have twins’: Lila Ike speaks about motherhood

Music is her

immediate focus, but Jamaican entertainer Lila Ike says motherhood is definitely

on the cards for her future.

She didn’t give a timeline for when that would happen, but when asked if motherhood was in her plans, she disclosed that she wants to have twins.

“Of course, of course. I want to have twins – boys – and probably a one girl after,” she said in a recent interview with 876 Questions.

In the interview, Lila also revealed that one of the first things she notices about a man is his legs. However, it is his mind that will attract her.

“Mind, its conversation. I have to hear exactly what it is that you’re talking about. It can’t be basic. It haffi be something so interesting that I want to sit and talk to you for the whole day,” the Stars Align artiste said.

But the interview wasn’t only about motherhood or dating, Lila was asked about her career and some of the people who she has worked with, including Protoje and other members of the In. Digg. Nation family.

There were also questions about who she would like to collaborate with. On the reggae front, she said that she would like to work with Skip Marley, who recently released his Higher Place EP.

“I listened to his last project, and I think it’s really cool,” Lila said.

As for dancehall, “mi woulda definitely love do a song with Skillibeng,” she said.