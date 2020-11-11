‘I want to have twins’: Lila Ike speaks about motherhood

‘I want to have twins’: Lila Ike speaks about motherhoodWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
Music is her
immediate focus, but Jamaican entertainer Lila Ike says motherhood is definitely
on the cards for her future.
She didn’t give a timeline for when that would happen, but when asked if motherhood was in her plans, she disclosed that she wants to have twins.
“Of course, of course. I want to have twins – boys – and probably a one girl after,” she said in a recent interview with 876 Questions.
In the interview, Lila also revealed that one of the first things she notices about a man is his legs. However, it is his mind that will attract her.
“Mind, its conversation. I have to hear exactly what it is that you’re talking about. It can’t be basic. It haffi be something so interesting that I want to sit and talk to you for the whole day,” the Stars Align artiste said.
But the interview wasn’t only about motherhood or dating, Lila was asked about her career and some of the people who she has worked with, including Protoje and other members of the In. Digg. Nation family.
There were also questions about who she would like to collaborate with. On the reggae front, she said that she would like to work with Skip Marley, who recently released his Higher Place EP.
“I listened to his last project, and I think it’s really cool,” Lila said.
As for dancehall, “mi woulda definitely love do a song with Skillibeng,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy