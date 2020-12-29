Ice Daddy: Gucci Mane’s wife gifts him US$2.5M jewellery set

Rapper Gucci Mane received two precious gifts recently; the birth of his son, Ice, and an expensive three-piece jewellery set to celebrate the milestone.

His wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, gifted him the jewelry set that according to TMZ is worth US$2.5 million.

It says the chain is 32 inches in length and 2 1/2 inches wide, while the pendant is half the size of a Subway footlong, and reads “ICE DADDY” meant to honor Gucci and Keyshia’s newborn boy, Ice. All of this is over 540 carats.

Kaioir had the set made by New York City’s Pristine Jewelers, insiders told the outlet.

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, claims it’s the biggest Cuban link ever made. “My wife got me the biggest Cuban and best charm ever #ICEDADDY.”