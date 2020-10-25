Iconic cricketer Michael Holding to feature on ‘Living Legends in The Living Room’ today

Legendary cricketer Michael Holding will take

centre stage in

The Jamaican and West Indian great will feature in an insightful sit-down interview with for Living Legends in The Living Room, a fast growing series for Caribbean natives at home and abroad.

Holding will talk about his career highlights, the game, life behind the microphone, and his recent intervention of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The will air live show every Sunday at 2:00PM this Jamaican (3:00 PM Eastern Caribbean) time on Facebook and Youtube.

Holding played 60 times for the legendary West Indies side of the 1970s and 1980s, taking 249 wickets over an impressive 12-year career.

The respected sportsman is now a noted well-loved commentator.

The Living Legends in The Living Room series celebrates Caribbean icons from varying disciplines and backgrounds who have elevated the region across the world.

Click here to livestream the interview.