‘If it mattered, it’s there’: Mariah Carey explains why billionaire ex isn’t in memoir

‘If it mattered, it’s there’: Mariah Carey explains why billionaire ex isn’t in memoirTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
We all know Mariah Carey can be shady (her “I don’t know her” comment about Jennifer Lopez will live forever) but the diva may just have outdone herself.
The We Belong Together singer sought to explain why fiancé James Packer, isn’t included in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Carey told The Guardian in an interview, “If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur.”
She also said about her former bae and Australian billionaire, “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.”
The couple met in 2014 and went public with their relationship in June 2015. By January of the following year, Carey was engaged to Packer who presented her with a 35-carat diamond ring. The couple ended things the just a few months later.
