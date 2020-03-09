Iggy Azalea ‘cut off moles to reduce cancer risk’Monday, March 09, 2020
|
Iggy Azalea “cut the moles” off her stomach because she feared they were cancerous.
The 29-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to confess to taking extreme measures to reduce her risk of cancer back in 2018.
Iggy – who is one of the world’s best-known rappers – shared on the micro-blogging platform: “I cut the moles off my tummy Incase they were cancerous. And turns out, they weren’t – I’m still deeply moderately kind of sad about it. This happened in 2018. Thank you for listening to my complaint. Now that I’ve shared I hope I can move on finally. (sic)”
In December, meanwhile, Iggy announced she had split from Playboy Carti.
The blonde beauty – who was born in Australia but relocated to the US during her teens to pursue a career in the music business – originally posted a simple message on Instagram saying, “I’m single”, before later following it up with a more detailed post.
The ‘Kream‘ rapper wrote: “I need to make an apology. It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo.
“The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will – more than you could ever know. That’s all in the world should ever need to hear and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no matter what. (sic)”
Iggy – who was previously engaged to basketball star Nick Young – and Carti started dating in 2018 and moved in together three months later.
