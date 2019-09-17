Ikea says sorry for ‘rice and peas’ dish

Ikea is known for its cool and inexpensive furniture, as well as their delicious food offerings. But when they added Jamaican jerked chicken and rice and peas to their UK menu, it was not quite what people were expecting.

Instead of using red peas, Ikea’s version of rice and peas was white rice with green beans. That did not go down well with many social media users.

One twitter user posted the meal, stating: “This is IKEA’s jerk chicken and rice and peas, and no I’m not eating it.”

Others lashed the company for ‘cultural appropriation’ and insisted that Ikea should have done its research.

The criticisms did not go ignored, and the Swedish company has since apologised.

“We take inspiration from many countries around the world and have always worked to combine different flavours and ingredients to offer delicious, healthy and affordable dishes,” the company explained. “We’re aware that our new jerk chicken, served with rice and peas has created some conversation and in some cases offence. Our intention was to create a dish for many people to enjoy, but we appreciate that we may have got it wrong.”

However, Ikea did not indicate if the dish was removed from their menu.