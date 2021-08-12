‘I’m a big fan’: Grant Holloway says Hansle Parchment is an inspiration

When Jamaican Olympian Hansle Parchment won the gold in the 100m hurdles at the recently completed Tokyo Olympics, his persistence did not just inspire those back home, one of his greatest competitors Grant Holloway was also moved.

The American hurdler was the favourite going into the race in the absence of defending champion, Omar McLeod. But Parchment clocked 13.04 seconds in the final ahead of him. Holloway finished in a time of 13.09 seconds.

The other Jamaican in the race, Ronald Levy, clocked 13.10 for the bronze medal.

In a recent Instagram post, Holloway congratulated Parchment on his win and shared that the Jamaican athlete has always been an inspiration to him.

“At the age of 14, I watched you compete at the London Olympics on my television. Now at the age of 23, I have the privilege of sharing the track with you,” he wrote.

He added; “When @parchment_hansle & I first met on July 29th, I told him I was a big fan and he replied, “I’m a BIG fan of you because you keep me young on the inside.”

Holloway said the moment meant everything to him.

“We proceeded to take a selfie together. Long story short, I felt like a young Kobe Bryant in the presence of Micheal Jordan. Everything always comes full circle,” he wrote.

Parchment responded graciously to the praise in the comments.

“Nothing but love and respect brother. I see so many great achievements for you, let’s make the 110 hurdles as glamorous as can be,” he said.