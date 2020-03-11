I’m a little scared: Cardi B urges public to take coronavirus seriously

I’m a little scared: Cardi B urges public to take coronavirus seriouslyWednesday, March 11, 2020
|
Cardi B says she’s “a little scared” about the coronavirus outbreak.
The 27-year-old star has addressed the ongoing global spreading of the flu-like disease in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video as she posted a shout out to politicians to take the matter seriously.
She ranted in the clip: “Government, let me tell y’all motherf***ers something, I don’t know what the f**k this coronavirus is about.
“I don’t understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China … I ain’t gonna front, a b***h is scared. I’m a little scared.
“S**t got me panicking … a lot of you motherf***ers think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right?”
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker even claimed she’s started hoarding supplies to make sure she’s prepared.
She captioned the video: “Ya keep playing I’m deadass F***IN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food (sic)”
Cardi’s comments come just hours after it was revealed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed until October due to the outbreak.
In a statement, organizers said: “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.”
Coachella will now be held in October.
