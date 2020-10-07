‘I’m knocking at 40’s door’: Kelly Rowland expecting second child

Listen up, BUZZ

Fam.

It seems there is another celebrity baby on the way, as singer Kelly Rowland has revealed that she is expecting a second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

The entertainer made the revelation via the November cover of Women’s Health Magazine and shared that the baby is due later this year.

She also told the magazine that the pregnancy was somewhat triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens’,” said the singer, who gave birth to another child, Titan, in 2014.

Interestingly, Kelly said that she was hesitant to share the news of her pregnancy because of what people in the United States have been facing because of the pandemic.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me,” said the Destiny’s Child alum.