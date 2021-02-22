I’m out! Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana

I’m out! Stevie Wonder is moving to GhanaMonday, February 22, 2021
Stevie Wonder has had enough of the political turmoil in the US and has made the decision to return to the Motherland.
The iconic, award-winning performer told Oprah Winfrey of his decision to move to Ghana in an interview.
“I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.” Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?”
“I am,” replied the singer.
He added, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”
This isn’t the first time he’s contemplated moving to Ghana. In 1994, he said he felt there was “more of a sense of community” than in the US.
We wonder if he’ll follow through this time.
