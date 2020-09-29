‘I’m so proud of you’: Willow Smith happy mom Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to August Alsina ‘entanglement’Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|
Jada Pinkett Smith had tongues wagging when she owned up to her affair with August Alsina, and her daughter, Willow Smith is proud that she told the truth.
“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal’. That’s real love,” 19-year-old Willow said on Monday’s Red Table Talk.
A few months ago, during an interview, August revealed that he had been in a relationship with Jada, who has been married to actor Will Smith for decades. August even went as far as to claim that they got Will’s blessing.
In July, Jada admitted to having the affair with the singer when she brought herself to the Red Table. In the conversation with her husband, she referred to the affair with August as an ‘entanglement’ and said that it happened while she and Will were going through a difficult time and had pretty much broken up.
August’s way of dealing with Jada’s response was to release a song called Entanglements, a collaboration with Rick Ross. The music video that followed even had a Jada lookalike.
Despite all the drama and the fact that her parents’ representatives initially denied that there was ever an affair, Willow said that she is still happy her mother decided to come clean.
“When you can be like, ‘I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand because I love you.’ That’s really important,” she said.
