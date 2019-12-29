â€˜I’m super in loveâ€™, beams Meghan Trainor

American star Meghan Trainor might still in

the honeymoon phase with Daryl Sabara, who she married in 2018 and sheâ€™s

admitted to being besotted with the actor, revealing that their relationship is

still â€˜very steamyâ€™.

Speaking about her marriage, Meghan, 26, told MailOnline: â€œItâ€™s so good. Itâ€™s very romantic right now, weâ€™re super in love.â€

Meghan has recently spent a lot of time in the UK, where sheâ€™s joined the judging panel of â€˜The Voiceâ€™.

View this post on Instagram Date night with the love of my life @darylsabara Ÿ’–A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Feb 10, 2019 at 10:12pm PST

And the All About That Bass singer feels lucky to have the support of her husband and her family as she embarks on her new role.

She shared: â€œMy mom is here, my dad didnâ€™t make this short trip because itâ€™s too hard on his body but heâ€™s waiting for us back at home. Theyâ€™re everything, I canâ€™t do anything without then.

â€œMy older brother is my videographer and my momâ€™s my assistant, and my husbandâ€™s my husband. They all take care of me and itâ€™s great.â€

Meanwhile, Meghan previously described her husband as her â€œlittle confidence boosterâ€.

The singer said she loves having Daryl around because heâ€™s the â€œbest therapyâ€, as he always tells her sheâ€™s â€œbeautifulâ€, and makes sure to lift her spirits when sheâ€™s feeling her â€œworstâ€.

Reflecting on their romance, Meghan gushed: â€œI do have a little confidence booster every five seconds of â€˜God youâ€™re so beautiful babe.â€™ Like what?! Thank you. Love that. Love him. Having him there is the best.

â€œWhen I feel my worst, he just knows exactly how to fix everything and if Iâ€™m watching TV and I start spacing out, he knows and he looks at me and asks, â€˜What are you thinking about?â€™ Itâ€™s the best therapy all day long.â€