“Imagine if we work together”: Yohan Blake pens emotional message to India

As India battles the deadly surge in its coronavirus cases, Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake is sending his support to the country he says he has “grown to love so much”.

In a tweet, the former world sprint champion appealed to citizens to do their part in keeping safe.

“Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all round,” he tweeted.

“I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it might be difficult, but imagine if we work together.”

Related story: Yohan Blake says he will not take the COVID-19 vaccine

India has surpassed more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths and over 18 million cases.

Hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Crematoriums are running out of space, with funerals being held in parking lots, and parks doubling up as temporary cremation grounds.