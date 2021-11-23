Iman Shumpert wins Dancing with the Stars

Iman Shumpert has been crowned the winner for season 30 of

The announcement was made on Monday night’s finale,. Shumpert, 31, beat out popular YouTube sensation, JoJo Siwa in what numerous international media sources has described as a ‘ballroom battle.’

According to People.com, for the finals, the celebrities and their pro partners each performed two routines, including a fusion dance and a freestyle. At the end of the night, Banks, 47, announced that Amanda Kloots landed in fourth place and Cody Rigsby in third, leaving Siwa and Shumpert as the two final contestants. A surprised Banks then revealed that Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, 28, were the champions of season 30.

Shumpert’s wife, dancer and choreographer extraordinaire, Teyanna Taylor who was taking in the action at home, let out ear-shatteringg screams as his name was called and he was showered with confetti. Then the entertainer then took to her Instagram account to express her excitement at the victory.

“The level of proud I am is tewwwwww much to even put in words! Wow,” she wrote. “Congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach I am proud but NOT shocked! Yall got that! As you should! Well deserved! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week and most importantly foot working that mutha f**king mirror ball home! PERIOD! Congrats guys!

Taylor went on to thank the ABC network as well as the voting public for helping her husband to the win. “Thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated,” she posted.