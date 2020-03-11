Imported from the UK: Six things to know about Jamaica’s patient zero

Imported from the UK: Six things to know about Jamaica’s patient zeroWednesday, March 11, 2020
Jamaica’s first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was announced by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Tuesday. As BUZZ keeps you informed of the latest developments here are six things we know of Jamaica’s patient zero:
1. The woman is Jamaican with dual citizenship in the United Kingdom. She’s in her 30s and is married to a British national, the couple has a two-year-old son.
2. She returned to Jamaica on Wednesday, March 4, to attend an aunt’s funeral. The deceased aunt was interred at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine on Saturday, March 7.
3. While staying with family in Bull Bay, St Andrew, the woman is known to have visited at least five spaces in the Kingston Metropolitan Area and St Catherine, to include public gatherings.
4. She began feeling ill on Sunday, March 8 and was brought to a private physician on Monday, March 9 and subsequently transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).
5. The woman was confirmed with Jamaica’s first case of COVID-19 at 11 am, Tuesday, March 10.
6. Three members of the affected Bull Bay family have been placed in quarantine at an undisclosed government facility. The remaining members are under a mandatory self-quarantine.
