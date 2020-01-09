Indie Allen’s music video to be featured in art exhibition

New Year resolutions don’t have to be new,

they can be continuing.

Singer Indie Allen has started 2020 with news that the music video for his 2018 single, The West, will form part of the free Due West art exhibition, hosted by the National Gallery West in Montego Bay, St James, starting January 19.

Stimulate discussion

The showcase is significant for Allen who created the track and visuals to stimulate discussion about the crime culture in “the wild, wild west”.

“I feel pleased that The West was selected to be a part of the exhibition because it’s not the conventional type of piece to be seen in a space like that,” he told BUZZ. “The conversation has crossed over into different spaces such as schools, and teachers have reached out to me saying the song has been used in classrooms and lessons. Now the message will cross over into a new space such as the National Gallery.”

The second annual event is submission-based and aims to highlight the work of artists who live in or are from western Jamaica. Allen, who spent his formative years in Montego Bay, said he found out about the initiative through a friend and deemed it another opportunity for others to offer a proactive approach to alleviating the violence plaguing the second city.

Live project

Allen joins 13 other artists including Krystal Ball, David Pinto, Naomi Redway and Penelope Stewart, whose work range across varied paintings, photography, audiovisual art, fibre art, mixed media and sculpture. A People’s Choice cash award of J$50,000 will be given to the work which receives the most votes from the viewing public. Voting will be done between January 19 and April 10, exclusively at the gallery.

“It’s always a good thing to win but my objective is more so in having the youth continue to be a part of the conversation,” he said “When they come to the exhibition they will see the reflection of their city but also the hope which exists for it, shown through the art itself,” Allen said.

The Catch A Fire singer is gearing up to release a live project on his YouTube page, as well as his first single for 2020, Protected.